Crude oil theft: Rogue ships turn off identification device to avoid detection ― NPA MD

Rogue vessels that are used to steal crude oil in the Niger Delta turn off their Automation Identification System (AIS) to avoid detection in Nigerian waters, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Koko, has disclosed.

He made the assertion while speaking at the Ministerial Media Briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday.

He had been asked why the Authority was helpless over the recent incident of an oil tanker evading arrest in Nigeria after carting away illegal crude oil.

Koko explained that such ships evade arrest because they switch off their onboard automated tracking system that displays the vessel’s position and others in the vicinity.

Koko said the Authority is now in the process of procuring Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) to enable it to identify, locate and monitor all vessels in the nation’s waters.

The NPA boss the Authority has been trying to acquire the VTS for about 10 years, saying that a certified consultant has now been identified to take up the process as he hoped that it can be procured before the end of the current administration.

More details to come later…

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE