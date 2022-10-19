CRSEA DG assures on restoration of power in 13 LGs

Weeks after the commencement an online protest by residents of Ikom in central Cross River State over epileptic supply of electricity and estimated billings, the state Electrification Agency has revealed a counter strategy to resolve the power crisis.

For a long time, the central and northern parts of the state have suffered from epileptic and nearly absence of power supply, which according to residents is supplied once in two weeks.

When contacted about the situation, the acting Director-General, Cross River State Electrification Agency (CRSEA), Dr. Eric Akpo revealed that plans are on the way to resolve the situation, but appealed for patience.

“I just brought in the Managing Director of the Port-Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED). We have a meeting with His Excellency, Governor Ben Ayade and expressed pains over the power situation, especially on how power is being managed in the state. So, the PHED gave us a commitment that they will see how to speed up the power infrastructure distribution, and get power down there.

“We kept pushing them (the PHED), as much as we can, from our own perspective. They need to actually take in more electric poles, cables, sub-power stations and conductors down to the central and the northern part of Cross River, so that power can be supplied. We need some booster stations on the lines so that it will cover up to Obudu and environs. The Managing Director of PHED has given us commitment that they will do.

“The state government is concerned with the power situation in the central and northern parts of the state. We have industries in those parts of the state and without power supply, those industries won’t work. So, it is a major concern to government.”

In separate interviews, some residents explained their position on the power challenges.

“I have seen the posters online and I am aware of the protest. The issue here is not about rascality or love for demonstration, Ikom is a business environmental, even Ugep is a commercial town. How would you take power away from us and expect us to be quite and happy? No way. We need light,” Nsor Edim explained.

A lady, simply identified as Madam Agnes, explained her plight in the past two years, She had left Ugep to Ikom to run her business because of the market strength of the place.

She said: The money I spend on fuel everyday is something to worry about. I am forced to spend my profit and still pay electricity bills although periodically, I am fed up, it is not helping our business. All we need is PHED restoring power supply to us.”

