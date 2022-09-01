CrowdFunding: Labour Party inaugurates 11-man diaspora committee

National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Barrister Julius Abure, has inaugurated an 11-man committee to steer its Diaspora activities to be able to harness the political fortunes of the Nigerians in Diaspora for the Labour Party.

The committee would among other things source funding to prosecute the 2023 presidential target of the Labour Party and its candidate, Mr Peter Obi

Abure who mandated the committee to ensure it was accountable to Nigerians as the candidate they are projecting for the number one job in Nigeria has inspired a movement of Nigerians who want to take their country back and accountability remained the watchward.

It would be recalled that the media reported a plan to unveil crowdfunding initiatives to actualize the Presidential project of Mr Peter Obi and the Labour Party.

Abure who inaugurated the committee said the committee would among other things coordinate the activities of the Diaspora as well as facilitate creation of the Diaspora Chairman.

The committee which has Honorable Amadichi Chibuike as its chairman and Mr Jeffrey Ukhuregbe Ikhine as its secretary has the following terms of reference.

According to Abure, the committee would be responsible to recommend for the national chairman the creation of the Diaspora chapters.

“Monitor the activities of the Diaspora chapter report to the national chairman organized fundraising activities and donations to the party. After liaising with the party.

“Facilitate travel arrangements for party officials to perform any other functions connected. These are the terms of reference of this committee.





He charged the committee to work without the favour of any kind and remain Patriotic.

Abure noted that the committee was borne out of the yearning of the public “There has also been the clamour of people who wants to contribute to the growth and development of the party arising from these calls, and the necessity to have these activities coordinated,” the party inaugurated the committee in response to the yearning of supporters of the Labour Party.

Chairman of the committee said: “2023 General Election is a special electioneering year because it is an election that all Nigerians both home and in Diaspora are fully involved in, to see the birth of a New Nigeria.”

