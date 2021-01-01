Crossover vigil: Churches in Kogi defy protocols on COVID-19

Despite the directive of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NSCDC), to avert further spread of the deadly coronavirus, major churches visited in Kogi State defied the covid-19 protocols during their crossover night to the new year.

Tribune Online gathered that most of the churches visited failed to wear face masks, make provisions for hand sanitisers or observe social distancing.

Some of the churches visited in Ajaokuta Local Government, Kogi State, includes, The Apostolic Church Nigeria, (TAC), FFN, Assembly, United Evangelical Church, (UEC), FFN, Christ Apostolic Church, (CAC), FFN, St Mary Catholic Church amongst others.

The situation is also the same in some of the churches visited within Lokoja metropolis and its environs.

In a chat with some of the clergies in charge of the churches, they told our correspondent in Kogi State that, although they believe that coronavirus is real and is indeed crippling the world’s economy, they are optimistic that God will protect their members from contacting the deadly virus.

They maintained that, before the crossover night, they had been observing the covid-19 protocols but could not control the influx of worshipers into the churches since they are crossing over to the new year.

According to them, there is need for ministers of God irrespective of their denominations to join hands together and pray for God to salvage the world from hands of the wicked one’s who brought the pandemic to destroy the world.

For Pastor Paul Olukunle of the Apostolic Church Nigeria, (TACN), FFN, Assembly, Ajaokuta, he averred that the coronavirus pandemic was a test that God can destroy the world within a twinkle of an eye.

He admonished Nigerians to believe in God and do according to his will, expressing hope that the year 2021 will be full of testimonies and fruitfulness.

” We were called to close the church in CAN executive. It is a year that many people faith was locked down. It is a year that what no one expected happened. But in the year 2020, we shall not be lockdown.

“As it concern coronavirus, our Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello has made it clear that it is glorified malaria. And we are in support of this. No doubt covid-19 exist, but even people that we know that are maintaining social distancing, using nose mask are still catching it.

“But at this end of the world, we thank God it has not gotten to us. We have not experienced it here in Kogi State because God has been our sanitiser. He has continued to cover us with the blood of Jesus and we believe it and is not happening. And it will not happen to us, that is our faith and our belief.

“We have seen people that are up there that have caught it. Many Governors, Commissioners, politicians have contracted the virus. Are they not using nose mask? Are they not observing social distancing? Why are they catching it? It is the people that God protect that is free from evil.

The clergy, however, appealed to Nigerians to emulate Christ in all their doing.

Olukunle further described corruption as the greatest pandemic troubling Nigeria as a nation, stressing that, corruption has eaten deep into the fabrics of Nigeria society.

“The youths are there no employment for them. One person will hijack more than 1000 peoples job. Budget will be read year in year out, but nothing to show for it. Every sector is corrupt. So am appealing to Nigerians, because there is a need for us to work on our self and see that we fight this battle. We see greediness in the eyes of many Nigerians. We need to regenerate our selves and emulate Christ. Our Lord Jesus Christ is not greedy” he stated.

Adding their voices, Pastor Omaiye Lawrence of Assembly of God Church, FFN, Ajaokuta; Rev Thomas Ajolo, of United Evangelical Church, FFN, Ajaokuta, and Pastor Abraham Jimoh of Christ Apostolic Church FFN, Ajaokuta, all described the outgone year to be unique as they expressed optimism for a better 2021.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Churches in Kogi defy Churches in Kogi defy

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Churches in Kogi defy Churches in Kogi defy

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE