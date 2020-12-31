Crossover: Lagos police warn on 12-4am curfew, social distancing

The police in Lagos have threatened to enforce the 12 – 4 am curfew imposed by the Lagos State government as part of measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

The police also warned churches, mosques, markets and other public places to ensure strict with the Covid-19 prevention protocols.

The state police boss, Hakeem Odumosu, while addressing area commanders and DPOs in the state, directed them to ensure strict and total compliance with the Covid-19 prevention protocols.

CP Odumosu ordered his men in Lagos State to enforce all COVID-19 protocols as highlighted by the Presidential Taskforce and Lagos State Government.

According to the state police image maker, Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement signed by him on Thursday, “the Commissioner of Police reiterated that they must enforce the use of face mask regularly at public places (markets/malls), social distancing, total closure of night clubs, bars, lounges, event centres, no social party, street carnivals, use of infra-red thermometers to check body temperature, sanitisers and enforcement of the imposed curfew between 12 midnight and 4 am.

“He further ordered that all area commanders and DPOs must ensure such due enforcement in their various offices across the command; noting that COVID-19 is real and we must do everything possible within our reach to halt its spread.”

Adejobi added that “in the same vein, CP Hakeem Odumosu warned the area commanders and DPOs to adequately supervise their men for good service delivery and kick against incivility, drunkenness, excessive or misuse of power, accidental discharge, extortion and other inappropriate behaviours, as such will not be tolerated in any way.

“Anyone found wanting will be heavily sanctioned within the ambit of the law.”

In the spirit of the season, the police boss admonished the general public to be law-abiding, support security agencies for effective policing of the state and stay safe at all times.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE