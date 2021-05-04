Cross Rivers targets 3000 hectares for irish potato as FG trains farmers

The Cross Rivers State Government has said that it would be engaging 3000 farmers to cultivate one hectare of Irish potato farm each around the Bechebe community.

The state government said the aim of the project is to utilise its favourable climatic condition and create wealth for the residents of the community.

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Agricultural Value Chain, Mr Emmanuel Anoh, while speaking at a five-day training on Farmers Business School (FBS) for Irish Potato farmers in Obudu Local Government in the state.

Mr Anoh said the State Governor, Ben Ayade, gave him the mandate to develop the Irish Potato value chain and create wealth for the farmers within one year.

He said the governor realised that the Bechebe community has a favourable environment vis-a-vis the semi-temperate environment, and no other food crop that can do well in the ranch resort rather than potato and many other vegetables, decided to give particular attention to the Irish Potato value chain.

“He gave me the mandate to give attention and develop the Irish Potato value chain in the ranch, with particular emphasis to create out-growers in cultivating Irish potato in Bechebe community and of course in Obanliku nation, with the intention of creating wealth for our people in this area.

“He informed that within one year of our operation, he wants to see us create millionaires and that is the main purpose we are establishing the out-growers program.

“The out-growers in the ranch resort is expected to have 3000 farmers that will own one hectare of Irish potato farm each,” he said.

The Governor’s Aide said with Good Agronomic Practice, farmers can harvest 20 tons per hectare which is about 400 bags and could be sold for about N6 million in the market.

In her remarks, the Director Federal Department of Agriculture, Hajiya Karima Babaginda, said the purpose of the workshop was to bring together Irish potato farmers in a class of thirty (30) each to build their capacity on simple farming business models and concept in order to increase their technical know-how on farming practices so they can earn more income from doing the same job

Babaginda who was represented by the State Director Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr Iwara Edet, said the workshop is expected to avail all participants the opportunity to master the basic farming business models to grow their potato business.

“In the pursuit of food security and nutrition for our country, and if we are to achieve these, we must begin to change the narratives about farming as a culture to farming as a business.

“It is in the regards that Federal Ministry of Agriculture in collaboration with German International Corporation (GIZ) has been a strong advocate for this paradigm shift in our agriculture.

“It’s important to know that FBS is capable of starting a potato revolution here in Cross-River especially in Obudu and other communities in the Northern states that have the potentials to grow potato during the dry season.

“In view of the above, it is important for all participants to make good use of this training to learn and adopt the new farming business innovations that would be handed over to them over the course of the 5-day workshop which covers twelve (12) modules with different topics and practical through participatory approach.

“I hope that by the end of this 5-day workshop the purpose for organising this FBS training would have been achieved and Potato farmers in Obudu would have been equipped with the requisite skills and knowledge on farming as a business for increased productivity and income.

“The sixty participants would also be able to spread the knowledge on FBS to other farmers within the communities,” she said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Fake Website Asking N-Power Candidates To Verify If They Have Been Shortlisted For N30,700 Grant

CLAIM: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify if they have been shortlisted to receive ₦30,700 Batch C grant

VERDICT: FALSE. Registration can make you lose your WhatsApp account to scammers.

FULL TEXT: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify the status of their application and see if they have been shortlisted for the batch C cash grant…Cross Rivers targets 3000 hectares for irish potato as FG trains farmers

Cross Rivers targets 3000 hectares for irish potato as FG trains farmers