Cross Rivers North: INEC issues Certificate of Return to Jarigbe

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday issued a fresh Certificate of Return to Honourable Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe as the winner and duly elected candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party to represent the Cross River North Senatorial District.

INEC action was in deference to last week judgement of the Court of Appeal which nullified the Certificate of Return earlier issued to Dr Stephen Odey who had since been sworn by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

In its unanimous judgment last week, the Court of Appeal upheld the judgment of the lower court that the primaries which produced Jarigbe was conducted with the correct and authentic list of delegates and having scored the highest number of valid votes in the primary election, he was the validly nominated candidate of the PDP.

The Appeal Court also upheld the position of the Federal High Court that the primary election was duly monitored by the INEC.

The Certificate of Return was handed over to Honourable Jarigbe by INEC National Commissioner for Publicity and Voter’s Education, Festus Okoye.

