Cross River youths insist on power shift, kick against old leaders

The immediate past Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Cross River State chapter, Comrade Daniel Obo, has mobilised youths in the state to vote for younger candidates and say no to old leaders in the state.

Speaking to an assembly of youths from Cross River North, Daniel argued that he too was qualified to run for election as governor, but that the position should be zoned to the southern senatorial district of the state

“By all standards, I am qualified to be deputy governor, it is not the turn of our senatorial district (central), it is the turn of the South. I have come here to tell you that today we have another young man, who God willing, some of you will emerge as commissioners and advisers.

“Those other older people will not take positions in your favour because they are not your generation, we must take our power shift. Our product is reliable and dependable, he is Engineer Okokon Effiom, he is the incoming governor of Cross River State,” Daniel intoned.

In his response, Simon Emanke, SDP candidate for Bekwara State Constituency, also said that “I decided to run for office instead of just sitting and complaining, it is the right time for us to take power back. Let’s vote for the right candidates for the right leadership.”

In his address, Okokon Effiom, charged the youths saying, “They may come and give you money, but how long will these monies last? Vote for us, we have plans for education, tourism, agriculture and security. Yes, we need the old people, but let the young ones lead so they can take care of the old people.

“The future is now, the older people see us as cheap, let’s tell them we are tired of collecting money and voting wrongly. I want you to know that you can only be part of decision-making by having your own generation in government. We are counting on your support,” he said.

The youths, however, assured that they would work round the clock to seize power from the older generation.

