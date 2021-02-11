Cross River Youth parliament impeach speaker, Awatt Ekpenyong Caleb

The Cross River State Youth Parliament have impeached speaker, Hon. Awatt Ekpeyong Caleb.

Parliamentarians accused the embattled speaker of misrepresentation and abuse of office. The suspension of Awatt led to the formation of an ad hoc committee named ‘Ethics and Privileges’ to try the suspended speaker of the allegations levied against him.

The trial committee presented before the House, its report which indicted the embattled speaker of nine(9) out of a total eleven(11) count charge thrown against him.

According to the committee’s report presented by Hon. Ugbe Frank; “the suspended speaker is not guilty of count 1 and 2 as contained in the allegation memo, however, after a meticulous and microscopic investigation from the committee, Awatt was guilty of allegations 3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10 and 11 as contained in the Committee findings.”

After the presentation, the committee recommends that the suspended speaker should resign.

Upon refusal to resign, an impeachment proceeding against the suspended Awatt became imminent.

The House, under the will of Deputy Speaker and Acting Speaker, Hon. Ajangson gave Awatt the floor to react on the committee’s recommendation as regards his resignation which he refused to heed as the House moved for his impeachment.

Of the 24 members on a seat, 10 voted against his impeachment, while 14 voted in the affirmative after which suspended Awatt was declared impeached.

The parliamentarians are yet to have a substantive speaker as they could not resolve whether to conduct a bye-election for a new speaker or allow the Deputy Speaker to assume the role and functions of a substantive speaker.

This was in the contest until Hon. Maureen Okon advised the House to not rush into selecting a new speaker; how that, patience should be exercised.

