Cross River: Women, youths threaten protest over planned Cocoa estate privatisation

Women and youths of Bendeghe Ekiem community in Etung Local Government Area of Cross River State have vowed to stage a naked protest if the state government proceeds with the planned privatisation of a government-owned cocoa estate in their area.

The aggrieved residents issued the warning after a peaceful protest on Friday, accusing the Commissioner for Agriculture, Johnson Ebokpo, of attempting to hand over the estate to private investors without consulting the host community.

Speaking to Saturday Tribune, the women leader of Bendeghe Ekiem, Ntunkai Mary Obi, and the women chief, Helen Ogar, demanded immediate dialogue with the government, threatening to invoke a traditional curse if their demands are ignored.

“We have given the Commissioner for Agriculture two weeks to engage us in discussions. If he fails, we will proceed with our protest as our culture demands. We will go to the estate naked, walk around it, and leave it for the government to occupy,” Obi declared.

The Town Council Chairman, Etta Atu-Ojua, and the youth leader, Comrade Tandu Kingsley, warned that privatising the estate would lead to increased criminality among jobless youths.

“This estate keeps our youths engaged. If the government takes it away, what will they do? An idle mind is the devil’s workshop. We know what our community suffered before this estate provided jobs. Is the commissioner trying to send our youths back to prison?” Atu-Ojua questioned.

The youths vowed to continue protesting until their demands are met, insisting that the land belongs to them. “If the government wants their cocoa, let them uproot the trees and take them. We will replant our own. Cocoa is our oil, our wealth—nobody can take it from us,” Obi added.

When contacted, the Commissioners for Agriculture, Johnson Ebokpo, and Information, Dr. Erasmus Ekpang, stated that Governor Bassey Otu has no intention of harming host communities.

“The governor has the people’s interest at heart and would not make life difficult for them,” Ekpang assured.

As tensions rise, the community remains defiant, insisting that the government must halt the privatisation plan or face further resistance.

