Cross River State govt asks 18 local governments to contribute N50m each totalling N900m to fight coronavirus

The Cross River State government has asked each of the 18 local government areas in the state to contribute the sum of N50 million each totalling N900 million in order to fight the coronavirus pandemic, it was gathered on Friday, April 10.

In a letter written to the Speaker of the state House of Assembly by the Secretary to the State Government, Tina Banku Agbor, dated April 8, 2020, the state government asked the assembly to approve the contribution.

The letter, entitled: “Approval for Local Government Councils in the state to contribute N50 million each towards the fight against coronavirus,” said it is important for the local governments to also be part of the fight against the pandemic.

“According to the letter, “the Cross River State Government in its avowed desire to effectively pursue the implementation of measures that would curb the spread of the current coronavirus, a pandemic that is ravaging the whole world and increasingly gaining momentum with cure yet to be discovered noted that the main focus of government is to apply precautionary measures against contracting the virus.

“In consideration of the above, the executive council at its 6th emergency meeting of Wednesday, 1st April, 2020, approved that the 18 Local Government Council in the state key into the fight against COVID-19 by contributing N50m each amounting to N900 million (Nine hundred Million Naira) only.

“May I also convey the assurances of His Excellency’s esteem regards to Mr Speaker and the Hon. members as we count on your usual expeditious consideration.

“Thank you.”