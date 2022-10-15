Cross River Reps member, Essien Ekpenyong laments dirty state capital

The member representing Calabar-South, Akpabuyo and Bakassi Federal Constituency, Essien Ekpenyong Ayi, has lamented the heaps of refuse around the Cross River State capital, Calabar.

The lawmaker, who made the comments in Calabar, on the occasion of his 66th birthday celebration said, “every human with the love of mankind will defiantly wish for a change in government from what is obtainable in the state today “, describing the situation as unpatriotic.

“Every normal person with the love of mankind would wish an improvement in our environmental state and community standard in every sector of life in our state”.

“Calabar was the cleanest city in Nigeria, but today, Calabar is the dirtiest city in Nigeria and we have heaps of refuse everywhere, which is very very unpatriotic.”

“I do not need to remind you of the deplorable state of things in our state, lack of infrastructure and social amenities, as such will be provided by our government. There is a need to improve this situation. No one can improve this situation except our party, the PDP. You know what we did, and how we performed between 1999 and 2015.”

Essien added that “On this special occasion of my 66th birthday, and the commissioning of my campaign office for the 2023 House of Representative election, under the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP). We are ready to take back our government. Because for our dear state, the PDP is going to take over.”

In his comment, the former deputy governor of the Cross River State, Efiok Cobham, wished the lawmaker a happy birthday and prayed for more people-oriented representation.

The event was also attended by Edim Eta Mbora representing Calabar municipality and Odukpagni Federal Constituency, and a large number of his constituents.

