The Cross River State Police Command has directed its operational commanders to intensify security measures across the state ahead of the Yuletide season, the 2026 Calabar Carnival and the forthcoming pre-election campaign period.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ajo Geoffrey Ordue, gave the directive on Thursday during a strategic security conference with Area Commanders, tactical team leaders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and heads of departments.

A statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Akata, said the conference was convened to assess the state’s security situation, review operational responsibilities and strengthen the command’s preparedness for the festive season.

The police commissioner commended officers for their contributions to maintaining peace across the state but charged them to sustain the prevailing security gains through renewed commitment and heightened vigilance.

He directed commanders to strengthen intelligence gathering, intensify visibility policing, ensure effective patrol coverage and maintain prompt responses to distress calls.

Ordue also emphasised the need for improved coordination among police formations and other security agencies, as well as the strategic deployment of personnel to public spaces, major roads, recreational centres and other identified security-sensitive locations.

He stressed that the prevailing peace must not only be achieved but deliberately protected throughout the festive period and into the New Year.

The commissioner further charged officers to maintain discipline, professionalism and accountability, respect the fundamental rights of citizens and provide adequate security for all lawful political and social activities without discrimination.

He urged residents and visitors to remain law-abiding, cooperate with security agencies and promptly report suspicious activities to the police.

The command reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives and property and ensuring a peaceful Yuletide, a safe Calabar Carnival and sustained security across Cross River State.

It urged members of the public to contact its control room in case of emergencies.