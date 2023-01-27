Cross River: PDP gubernatorial candidate urges Police, DSS, others to be neutral

The People Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Cross River State, Sandy Ojang Onor, has raised a red flag over the alleged mobilisation of the Police, Department Of State Security (DSS), other security operatives and agencies, including the use of thugs by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to torment innocent citizens in the state before, during and after the general elections.

Onor, who addressed a Press Conference in Calabar on Friday afternoon after touring the 18 local government areas of the state on campaign, hinted that one of the PDP’s candidates, Mr. Peter Akpanke, contesting for Obudu Obanliku and Bekwarra Federal Constituency is already a victim of such torment.

“Let me use this opportunity to call on our security agencies to sit up and remain neutral as we get close to the general elections. They must not allow themselves to be used to torment innocent citizens.

“One of us, Mr. Peter Akpanke, the PDP candidate for the Obudu/Bekwara/Obanliku Federal Constituency election, is already being hounded by Ayade, with the tacit support of the police and the judiciary, with a mischievous bench warrant, over a murder charge that Akpanke knows nothing about,” Senator Onor explained.

The PDP gubernatorial candidate appealed to the police, DSS, and other security agencies to remain neutral to avoid the breakdown of law and order.

“In times like this, the police and the DSS should live up to their professional calling, maintain their non-partisanship assertion, and do justice to this matter to avoid a breakdown of law and order. The police know the truth and should not allow themselves to be misled by Ayade”, he counseled.

The candidate of the PDP is the first of all the contestants for the Cross River 2023 governorship to round off a state comprehensive campaign tour after he did the same before the primaries.