The people of Cross River State have witnessed the successful swearing-in of Senator Bassey Otu and Peter Odey as Governor and Deputy Governor respectively.

The event took place at the U-J Esuene Sports Stadium Calabar on Monday, May 29, 2023, and was witnessed by all sundry.

At the stadium where the event took place, there was excitement among residents over the new government.

In his inaugural speech, Governor Bassey Otu said “fellow Cross Riverians, I stand today to accept the enormous responsibility you have given to me and my brother Odey today to serve.”

The governor thanked his successor, Ben Ayade and his deputy, Ivara Esu, party executives, and all residents for the role they played in making him Governor.

He said, “this government is a government of Cross Riverians; I joined politics to provide service to humanity and nothing more. We are ready to hit the ground running from today,” he assured.

He warned that his government shall have zero tolerance for criminals and criminality: “Our government has zero tolerance for criminals, only two options are left; stay away or turn a new leaf,” the governor warned.

