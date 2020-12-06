Cross River North senatorial bye-election: PDP in early lead in three wards of Bekwarra LGA

As the results of the Saturday senatorial bye-election in Cross River North Senatorial District tricked in late Saturday night, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was leading in four wards of Bekwarra Local Government Area of the state, where the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, is posted full results from the polling units.

INEC, it would be recalled, recently introduced the Z-Pad technology which makes it possible for results from each polling unit to be uploaded onto a portal right from the moments the ballot is counted. The technology was first used in Nasarawa bye election before it was deployed full in the Edo and Ondo gubernatorial elections in September and October this year respectively.

Tribune Online, in the results harvested from the INEC portal, reported that in Afrike Oghagbe Ward with five Polling Units, PUs, PDP polled 51 votes in unit 001, where APC scored 39 votes.

For unit 002, PDP scored 106 as against APC’s 47. Also in unit 003, PDP garnered 41 votes and APC, six votes. Unit 004 recorded 100 votes for the PDP and 13 for the APC. For unit 005 of the same ward, PDP scored 60 votes and APC, one vote.

In Afrike Okpeche Ward with seven Polling Units, PDP also beat APC to a second position in all the units as shown below:

PU 001: PDP, 150 and APC, 39; PU 002: PDP 137, APC 27; PU 003: PDP, 122, APC 31; PU 004: PDP 57, APC 13; PU 005: PDP 59, APC 5; PU 006: PDP, 325, APC, 70 and PU 007: PDP 65, APC 34.

According to the INEC result, in Otikpuru Ward with six PUs, PDP scored 154 votes in unit 001 and. APC scored 40 votes. In the PU 002, PDP polled 176 as against the APC which scored 38 votes.

In PU 003, PDP recorded 69 votes while APC scored 33; PU 004 showed PDP with 75 votes and APC 40. In unit 005, PDP garnered 83 votes, just as APC had six votes. The last unit, PU 6 saw PDP with 46 votes, while APC scored seven votes.

The PDP showed more strength in the fourth ward, Ibiaragid Ward with nine polling units.

The results from the ward showed that in PU 001, PDP led APC with 605 votes to 58; PU 002:PDP, 346, APC, 33; PU 003: PDP 416 and APC 23 votes.

While PDP scored 125 in PU 004, APC came behind with 18 votes. PU 005 recorded a score of 484 for PDP and 46 for the APC. Same pattern occurred in PU 006 where PDP had 500 votes as against APC’s 29 votes.

In PU 007, APC came behind the PDP with 56 votes to 385. Again, in PU 008, APC also tailed behind with 23 votes against the PDP’s 471. And in PU 009, PDP scored 428 to beat APC to a distant second position with only four votes.