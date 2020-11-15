Cross River North: Former Borno governor, Shettima, heads APC Campaign Council

Ahead the December 5 legislative by- elections in eight states of the federation, Yobe state governor and Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mai Mala Buni has announced former Borno state governor, Senator Kashim Shettima as chairman of the APC Cross River North Senatorial Campaign Council.

A statement issued on Sunday and signed by the deputy national publicity secretary of the party, Yekeen Nabena further revealed that the Seven man panel would be inaugurated on Wednesday at APC national secretariat.

Other members of the team include, Minister of State Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN), his counterpart in the Ministry of Power, Goddy Jedy Agba and Ambasador Anthony Ogah Dimo. Others were Alhaji Bala Mohammed Gwagwarwa, Joshua Akpan while

Mrs. Stella Oketete will serve as Secretary.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE