Cross River North: Former Borno governor, Shettima, heads APC Campaign Council

Latest News
By Taiwo Amodu - Abuja
UCH Chairman

Ahead the  December 5 legislative by- elections in eight states of the federation, Yobe state governor and   Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mai Mala Buni has announced former Borno state governor, Senator  Kashim Shettima as chairman of  the APC Cross River North Senatorial Campaign Council.

A statement issued on Sunday and signed by the deputy national publicity secretary of the party, Yekeen Nabena further revealed that the Seven man panel would be inaugurated on Wednesday at APC national secretariat.

ALSO READ: How hoodlums sacked Customs, took over Ogun borders for three days

Other members of the team include, Minister of State Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN), his counterpart in the Ministry of Power, Goddy Jedy Agba and Ambasador  Anthony Ogah Dimo. Others were Alhaji Bala Mohammed Gwagwarwa, Joshua Akpan while  

Mrs. Stella Oketete will serve as  Secretary.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided.

You might also like
Latest News

1,000 Kwara women, youth benefit NDE loan

Latest News

Kogi Federal lawmaker distributes water irrigation pumps to farmers

Latest News

How hoodlums sacked Customs, took over Ogun borders for three days

Latest News

#EndSARS protest, a call for genuine restructuring — Olanipekun

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More