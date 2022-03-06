Cross River LGA, assembly bid farewell to deceased councilor

The Calabar south local government administration in company of some members of the Cross River State house of assembly headed by the deputy speaker, finally bid farewell, and laid to rest, the remains of Late Honourable Offiong Ndem Mkpa, the Councillor for ward 12, in the Calabar South Legislature.

The funeral was held in Calabar south with a validatory session at the council Secretariat at Anantigha, Calabar, local government area.

In expressing her condolence, the executive chairman of council, Hon. Esther Edet Bassey, said that the late Offiong Ndem was loving and a devoted Christian.

“Late Honourable Offiong Ndem Mkpa was an elder-statesman, community leader, and devoted Christian. He was loving, peaceful and lived an exemplary life, which has impacted positively on the children, political class and family members. There is no doubt that his transition has created a vacuum to Calabar south and those related to him.”

Similarly, the Deputy speaker of the Cross River State house of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Joseph Bassey, said that the late Honourable Offiong Ndem impacted so many lives, especially those that were closely associated with him, both in church, community and society at large.

Similarly, the leader of the Calabar south legislature, Hon. Asuquo A. Ekpeyong said, “we the chancellors of Calabar south are greatly pained, that despite his efforts to serve his people, he could not live to finish his tenure as Councillor representing ward 12. The entire legislature hereby pray that God will grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable lose, and that God should grant the soul of our late colleague, a peaceful rest in the bosom of our Lord Jesus Christ,” he said.

Meanwhile, at the funeral service at the Apostolic Church Obufa Esuk district, Obufa Esuk Area field, Calabar, the officiating minister, and and district superintendent, J. I Enya, Who took his reading from Ecclesiastic Chapter 9:5 and 12, and Hebrews 9:27 urging Christians to always be watchful of their dealings, knowing that God is watching them to bring every work to judgement.

Biography of the deceased, indicates that the Late Offiong Ndem was Born on the 10th June, 1973, and died on Sunday 27th December, 2021, after a brief illness. Until his death, he was the councillor representing ward 12, in Calabar South LGA.

The remains of Late Offiong Ndem Mkpa, were laid to rest at the Hawkins Cemetery Calabar south, Calabar and was witnessed by friends, colleagues, and family members.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…