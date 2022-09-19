Cross River leaders, monarchs laud Ayade as Ogoja Rice Mill commences production

Commendations came the way of Governor Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers State on Monday as leaders, monarchs and other stakeholders in the state lauded the governor over the completion and commencement of production of the Ogoja Vitaminised Rice Mill.

Among those who commended the feat achieved by Governor Ayade with the Ogoja Vitaminised Rice Mill, were some chieftains of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), a first-class monarch in Ogoja Local Government Area and some stakeholders in Cross River North Senatorial District.

Speaking shortly after witnessing the entire production process, a chieftain of the PDP and the Director-General of Jarigbe Agom Senatorial Campaign, Dornklaimz Enamhe, commended Governor Ayade for this laudable achievement.

Enamhe said the governor “deserves commendation from all Cross Riverians irrespective of political party affiliations.”

“The Governor is in APC, I am in PDP, but this is not about politics. This is about efforts, hard work and the people and I must commend him. There is no need to talk party here. Let us be sincere, what I saw was mind-blowing and very impressive,” Enamhe enthused.

Similarly, another senior stakeholder of the PDP in the State, Chief Ikani Wogar, described the mill as one that would provide lots of employment opportunities for the people.

According to him, “This investment will give employment to sons and daughters of Ogoja. We thank His Excellency so much for industrializing Ogoja, especially this Rice mill.”

The King of Ishiborr, Ntol Mbeje Amar III, who also witnessed the production of rice at the mill lauded the governor for the feat.

While stating that the mill would be of immense benefit to the people, the monarch declared that “All the rice harvest that will be done from now on in Ogoja will be milled here. We are thanking the Governor immensely. We have seen the rice, we have tasted it and it is so clean. All the machines, we have seen the way they work.”

