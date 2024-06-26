In line with its commitment to enforcing standards and providing affordable social services for all, the Cross River State Government has halted and initiated inquiries into reported unauthorized fees being collected at the College of Health Technology on Mary Slessor Avenue in Calabar.

A statement, dated June 21 and signed by the Director of Administration, Mr Agba William, on behalf of the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Henry Egbe Ayuk, government lamented the increasing allegations of unapproved charges/levies at the Cross River State Collinge of Health Technology, Calabar, ranging from 15,000 for admission form, 5,000 for JAMB entrants, and additional 3,000 for both groups of students, as well as 1,200, to cover charges and verification.

Other allegations of extortion levelled against the school authority, the Ministry highlighted include sales of past question papers to new entrants, payment of Students Union Government levy alongside school fees, and payment for portal maintenance and internet access.

“While efforts are ongoing to resolve these anomalies and the seeming lack of adherence to standards, parents, guardians, students and the general public should take notice that all payments regarding the aforementioned charges/levies and any other unauthorised taxation at the College of Health Technology are hereby suspended with immediate effect pending the outcome of the investigation on the matter,” the release further stated.

The statement also urged parents, guardians, and students to report any illegal activities and misconduct in health facilities to the Ministry of Health. This emphasizes the government’s strong stance against practices that hinder learning in the state’s higher education institutions.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cholera: FG in talks with Gavi over vaccine shortage —NDDC