Cross River govt receives updated navigational charts for Bakassi deep seaport

The Cross River State Government has taken a critical step toward realising its ambition of becoming a major maritime and economic hub with the official handover of updated navigational charts and a comprehensive hydrographic survey report for the proposed Bakassi deep seaport.

Governor Bassey Otu, speaking during a formal ceremony at the State Executive Council Chamber, described the presentation of the Hydrographic, Geotechnical, and Geophysical Report as a “historic milestone” for both the state and the country.

“This is a truly historic day. We are replacing maritime charts that date back to 1903. This affirms our coastal status and ends long-standing debates about Cross River as a littoral state,” Governor Otu said.

The new navigational chart, produced to meet the latest S-100 international standards, provides accurate and modern maritime data that officials say will enable deepwater commerce and support international shipping operations.

Rear Admiral Ayo Olugbode, Hydrographer of the Federation and CEO of the National Hydrographic Agency of Nigeria, led the presentation, accompanied by senior naval officers, including the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral S.A. Akinwande.

Olugbode explained that the report was the result of an intensive multi-year effort that began with a formal flag-off on December 21, 2024. Full data collection commenced on January 6, 2025, covering all necessary hydrographic, geophysical, and geotechnical dimensions of the Bakassi coastline.

“This is more than a technical report,” Rear Admiral Olugbode said. “It is the foundation for the engineering design, dredging, construction, and safe navigation required to bring the Bakassi Deep Seaport to life. It also contributes to global efforts like Seabed 2030, which aims to map the world’s ocean floor.”

Governor Otu praised the technical team and reaffirmed the state’s commitment to completing the project, which he said builds upon the vision of former Governor Ben Ayade.

“Public funds had already been committed. We couldn’t let the project die,” Otu said. “Today marks another giant step toward making the Bakassi deep seaport a reality.”

He further revealed that with the technical phase complete, the next step is securing final approval from the Federal Executive Council (FEC), after which construction will begin.

“Once we get that FEC seal, work starts almost immediately,” he said. “This project is not just for Cross River—it’s for Nigeria and the entire West African region.”

The proposed Bakassi deep seaport is projected to unlock major investments in trade, shipping, logistics, and tourism, while creating jobs and boosting Nigeria’s presence in the global blue economy.

