The Cross River Government has criticised the poor handling of ongoing construction of hospitals in the state.

The government’s position was made known by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Henry Egbe Ayuk, on Monday, during his inspection tour of the now abandoned referral hospital in Effraya, Etung Local Government Area of the state.

In what he described as “a flagrant negation to bidding and contractual obligations, the Commissioner noted, with dismay, the handling of a contract of such magnitude through direct labour, rather than a reputable engineering establishment.

“Government frowns at the extent of work done here. The work done here is less than 30 percent,” he queried.

Dr. Ayuk also questioned at the project handlers’ decision to leave the Ministry of Health out of the supervisory role it ought to play in the execution of the project, while directing the State Department of Medical Services to investigate the appropriation and expenditure for the project, as well as the present situation of things with regards to the ongoing construction of the general hospitals in Effraya – Etung, and Akpabuyo LGAs respectively.

The Health Commissioner assured Cross Riverians of the present administration’s commitment to reinvigorating health services in local government areas that have hitherto been underserved, with major focus on Akpabuyo, Bakassi, Etung, Boki and Ikom LGAs.

He also expressed the government’s resolve to complete all ongoing health projects to lend impetus to his ‘People First’ agenda, especially in the health sector. He assured that in no distant time, Cross Riverians and residents of the state would begin to access quality healthcare very affordably, because of the high premium the Otu-led administration places on the health of the citizens.

The State Director of Medical Services, Dr. Stephen Agbor, also told newsmen that the Ministry of Health had all along been in the dark regarding the ongoing construction of hospital projects in the State.

He lauded the Commissioner for taking up the issues bothering on execution and completion of the projects, pointing out that such hospitals, when completed, would be of greater service to the people of the State, especially those rural dwellers and their neighbouring communities.

When quizzed on the poor handling of the project, the site engineer, Innocent Tateh, informed that things were handled based on direct labour and work was dictated by superior authority.

Recall that the immediate past administration had in 2021 flagged off construction of a Referral Hospital in Obudu, Etung and Akpabuyo LGAs, making one in each of the three senatorial districts of the State. Out of the three, only the one in Obudu (the Obudu-German Specialist Hospital) was completed, commissioned and being run now by Coscharis, under a Public-Private Partnership arrangement, while the other two are still in various stages of construction.





