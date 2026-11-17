The Cross River State Government has begun efforts to resolve land disputes and other challenges affecting the Nigerian Army in the state, including the documentation and demarcation of military-owned properties.

The Commissioner for Lands, Dr Erasmus Ekpang, disclosed this during a familiarisation visit to the Commanding Officer of the 146 Battalion, Eburutu Barracks, Major H.Y. Mailabari. Discussions focused on issues concerning the battalion’s existing and proposed shooting ranges.

Ekpang said the Ministry of Lands was reviewing available land and survey records to identify suitable locations for the military’s needs and address outstanding concerns, including disputed boundaries and encroachment.

He said the initiative was intended to strengthen collaboration between the state government and the Nigerian Army while ensuring that land allocated to public institutions was properly documented, surveyed and protected.

The commissioner emphasised the need for the prompt identification and demarcation of government-allocated properties, noting that clearly defined boundaries would help prevent disputes and protect public assets from encroachment.

He assured the military authorities that the ministry would work with the battalion and other relevant stakeholders to resolve the outstanding issues. He added that existing developments would be considered when determining suitable land for the Army’s operations.

Ekpang reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to addressing land administration challenges in line with Governor Bassey Otu’s People First agenda.

In his response, Mailabari commended the commissioner for the visit and his willingness to address the battalion’s land concerns, particularly disputes involving certain areas and the risk of encroachment.

He expressed optimism that the engagement would strengthen cooperation between the Nigerian Army and the Ministry of Lands and help resolve land-related challenges affecting military operations.