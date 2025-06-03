Cross River govt moves to boost non-oil exports

The Cross River State Government has launched an ambitious initiative to expand its non-oil export sector, aiming to diversify the state’s economy and increase foreign exchange revenue.

Speaking at a two-day export capacity-building workshop in Calabar, the State Commissioner for Commerce, Dr. Abigail Duke Orok, emphasiSed the need to move beyond theoretical training to practical exportation of agro-produce such as Bitter kola, Ogbono, Plantain, Palm oil, and Beniseed.

“Cross River is richly endowed with agricultural resources, yet outsiders dominate the trade of these commodities,” she said. “We must empower our people to process, package, and export these goods to earn foreign exchange.”

The workshop titled “Product development and export readiness for registered and would-be exporter in Cross River state,” organized in collaboration with the Cross River State Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), seeks to equip local farmers and entrepreneurs with skills to meet international export standards.

Dr. Orok revealed that the state is already making strides in coffee and tea cultivation, with nurseries established in the central and northern districts. She also highlighted partnerships with export experts, including Dr. Ofon Udofia of the Exports Institute in Rivers State, to facilitate the process.

The NEPC State Coordinator affirmed the council’s commitment to product development, stating, “Our goal is to ensure Cross River’s goods are export-ready and competitive in global markets.”

In the technical session, Dr. Ani Iton from Bright Flow Logistics informed attendees about the essential requirements for exporting, while Dr. Ofon Udofia provided a hands-on demonstration of product readiness and packaging for export.

The second day of the workshop will focus on empowering women-led businesses to leverage export opportunities, including access to a $5 million World Trade Organization (WTO) grant.

With this initiative, Cross River State aims to reduce dependency on crude oil revenues and position itself as a leading exporter of non-oil commodities.

