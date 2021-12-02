Cross River govt mourns as Second Republic Senate President, Joseph Wayas, dies at 80

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, on Thursday, expressed sadness over the death of the Second Republic Senate President, Dr Joseph Wayas, who died in the early hours of Tuesday at a London hospital at the age of 80 years.

He described the death as ‘a monumental loss’ to Cross River State in particular and to Nigeria in general.

He was Nigeria’s Senate President in the Second Republic between 1979 and 1983.

Governor Ayade’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Christian Ita, said in a statement that the governor described Wayas as a man who left indelible footprints on the sands of time.

“As a state, Cross River is in pains as we mourn the passing of our illustrious son. He was a rare gem. The demise of Dr Wayas is indeed a monumental loss to our dear state and Nigeria.

“As Senate President, Dr Wayas contributed to the deepening of Nigeria’s democratic ethos through his robust and vibrant leadership.

“Since his retirement from active politics, the former senate president had been playing a fatherly and stabilising role in the politics and affairs of our state,” the statement read.

Ayade condoled with the Wayas family, assuring that his demise was a collective loss and the pains a shared one.

“We are with you in this moment of grief. We have you in our hearts and prayers,” the government assured the deceased family.

