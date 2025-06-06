Cross River govt, Malaysia deepen agricultural ties to boost palm oil sector

Cross River Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, has reaffirmed the state’s commitment to strengthening agricultural collaboration with Malaysia, particularly in the oil palm industry, during a high-level meeting with the Malaysian High Commissioner to Nigeria, His Excellency Aiyub Bin Omar.

The discussions, held at the Governor’s Office in Calabar, focused on expanding trade, investment, and technical exchange to enhance Nigeria’s palm oil production and processing capabilities.

Governor Otu highlighted Malaysia’s global success in palm oil production, which originated from Nigerian seedlings, and stressed Cross River’s readiness to leverage this partnership. “Malaysia has done exceptionally well in transforming palm oil into an economic powerhouse. Now, with the global shift towards green energy, palm oil remains a key resource,” he said.

The Governor disclosed that the state had allocated an additional 8,000 hectares to Wilmar International, a major agribusiness firm, and is pushing for local processing by establishing a plant in Cross River. He also revealed plans for a dedicated research center to advance palm cultivation and sustainability.

“We are developing our port infrastructure to facilitate exports and welcome more Malaysian investments. Let’s build something transformative for both nations,” Otu stated.

High Commissioner Aiyub Bin Omar commended Cross River’s rich biodiversity and Malaysia’s longstanding agricultural presence in the state. “AgriNexus, a Malaysian firm, has operated here since 2017, managing JB Farms, which employs over 1,000 locals,” he noted.

Malaysia, the world’s second-largest palm oil producer, has been supporting Nigeria through training programs and scholarships in agriculture and economic development, Omar added.

Dr Shermal Perera, Group Managing Director of JB Farms, disclosed that the company had revitalized a previously dilapidated plantation in Oban, making it Nigeria’s fourth-largest oil palm estate and the biggest indigenous operation. “We contribute about ₦200 million annually in taxes to Cross River,” he said.

The meeting ended with both parties pledging deeper cooperation, including the establishment of the Incorporated Society of Planters Africa, aimed at advancing agricultural training and sustainable farming practices across the continent.

