Cross River govt demolishes hotel harbouring suspected kidnappers

The Cross River government security outfit, “Operation Akpakwu”, has demolished the “Save side hotel” at 8miles area in Calabar for harbouring suspected kidnappers that have been terrorising the state.

Speaking after the exercise, Mr Henry Okokon, the Security Adviser, South, to Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday that most recorded kidnap cases in Calabar were planned and coordinated from the hotel.

According to Okokon, the Homeland Security bill which was signed into law by Ayade clearly stated that “anybody who aid, abet and harbour a criminal is also guilty of the crime.

He explained that residents of the area were equally living in fear because of the harassment from the suspected kidnappers who took over the hotel for illegal activities.

“The demolition exercise is an ongoing process, it is part of the activities of Operation Akpakwu that was set up to fight criminality in the state, especially kidnapping.

“The governor had warned landlords who are harbouring criminals to desist from doing so. Therefore anybody found to be harbouring, abetting or aiding crime, must definitely be held responsible.

“This hotel is one of the buildings that have been harbouring criminals and the government has decided to bring it down.

“Ths is a warning signal to all, and I think everybody should be aware of this. The general public should be aware that security is everyone’s business.

“I want to state that all legal procedures were taken before this building was demolished. The police have equally done their investigation, that is why we have the Army, Navy and Air Force personnel here on ground,” he said.

He advised landlords and hotel owners to do a thorough background check of their tenants and guest before giving accommodation out to them. (NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Cross River govt demolishes Cross River govt demolishes

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Cross River govt demolishes Cross River govt demolishes

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE