Cross River govt condemns NMA strike over abduction of doctors

The Cross River State Government has condemned the strike action embarked upon by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in the state over the abduction of two medical doctors.

The state government described the industrial action as “unfortunate, regrettable and ill-advised”.

In a statement issued by Christian Ita, Special Adviser to Governor Ben Ayade on Media and Publicity said that the state government had demonstrated strong concern for the fate of the two kidnapped medical doctors and others in captivity.

According to the statement, “The response of the government since the unfortunate abduction of some persons, including two medical doctors, has been strong, robust and total.

“The government is, therefore, undeserving of the unconscionable reaction of the Association.

“While the Cross River State Government is reluctant to impute political undertone to the actions of the NMA, suffice to state that it had immediately after the incident launched a manhunt, using all the security agencies, in an effort to intercept the kidnappers and rescue the victims.

“Only a day earlier, a similar kidnapping incident along the Okom-Ita and Uyanga axis of the Calabar-Ikom Highway was diffused, and the victims were rescued in record time.

“Since the latest incident, anyone who has travelled along the said road will attest to the fact that the entire Uyanga forest is brimming with security operatives, with commendable successes, including the arrest of key dramatis personae who are assisting the ongoing operations.

“No society is completely devoid of crime but what matters is the response of the government. In this case, the response of the government has been swift and total.

“Government is determined to rescue the victims and stamp out this evil once and for all. So, what government needs at the moment is support and not blackmail. Security is the responsibility of everyone, including the NMA.”

