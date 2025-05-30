Cross River govt, AHF partner to provide sanitary pads to underserved communities

Cross River Government has planned to partner with Aids Healthcare Foundation (AHF) to provide sanitary pads to women and girls in underserved communities of the state.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Edema Irom, disclosed this while interacting with the media during an engagement with four secondary schools in Cross River to commemorate the World Menstrual Hygiene Day.

Menstrual Hygiene Day is observed annually on May 28 to emphasise the importance of breaking taboos, ensuring access to quality menstrual products, comprehensive period education, and period-friendly facilities.

The theme of the 2025, observance is “Together for a period friendly world.”

The engagement saw the distribution of sanitary pads to students of West African Peoples’ Institute (WAPI); Government Secondary School Lagos Street, Calabar; Henshaw Town Sec School, and Government Secondary School Akim by AHF.

Irom called online Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Civil Society Organisations, and communities to collaborate in ensuring that sanitary pads are provided in public places.

“The greatest challenge we have had as a ministry is the provision of pads, even if the pads are made available, another challenge is water and proper toilet facility in schools.

“It will shock you to know that most times women come to the ministry to ask for pad and many girls sleep around for things as little as money for sanitary pads,” she said.

On his part, the Advocacy Manager of AHF, Mr Steve Aborishade said menstruation went beyond issues of hygiene to issues that include a conducive environment for girls to enjoy their monthly period.

Aborishade said some of the needs identified include: lack of access to sanitary products, water, and the stigma and taboos affiliated with menstruation.

He added that they were pushing for a society where menstruation was not seen as a problem but something normal with young women and girls.

“We hope to end the era where girls use different materials that causes complications in their health as sanitary towel,” he said.

Similarly, Mrs Gertrude Egbole, Principal of WAPI who was represented by Mrs Ofem Okoi, a Teacher in the School thanked AHF for the engagement adding that they take menstruation seriously in the school.

One of the beneficiaries of the engagement, Miss Destiny Udoaka, an SS 1 student of Henshaw Town Secondary School said she was very happy to receive the menstrual pad from AHF.

Udoaka also commended AHF for involving the boys in the engagement because it helped them understand better that menstruation was not a crime but a normal thing that happened to every woman.

The AHF menstrual hygiene programme is also ongoing in Abuja and Benue.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE