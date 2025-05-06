Cross River govt acquires 108 tractors to enhance cocoa, coffee farming

In a strategic move to transform agriculture and enhance food security, the Cross River State Government has announced several initiatives aimed at shifting from subsistence to large-scale commercial farming.

During a press conference in Calabar on Tuesday, Hon. Johnson Andiambey Ebokpo KSM, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Irrigation Development, outlined extensive reforms and partnerships under Governor Bassey Edet Otu’s administration, reflecting the state’s “People First” approach.

A key initiative is the state tractor acquisition scheme, which includes the purchase of 108 mini-medium tractors, each fitted with five essential implements: a ridger, seed planter, plough, harrow, and 1-ton trailer bucket. Designed specifically for the state’s geography, these 30-horsepower tractors can produce electricity for both agricultural and household purposes, utilising only 11 litres of diesel per hectare.

To guarantee equitable distribution, the Commissioner stated that a fair application process has been completed, with tractors now arriving and being assembled. A list of registered farmer cooperatives set to benefit will be released soon.

In addition to this effort, the Ministry is working with the Cross River Rural Access and Mobility Project (CR-RAMP) to improve farm roads and set up rural markets as part of broader mechanisation and market access reforms.

In cocoa production, the state is undertaking a significant expansion plan, developing six new cocoa estates in Akamkpa, Akpabuyo, Odukpani, Obubra, Ikom, and Bekwarra, which will support regeneration efforts in existing government estates. These estates will operate under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, supplying raw materials to local cocoa processing industries.

Cross River is also making strides in the coffee value chain. The Commissioner shared that the state has formed a strategic alliance with the Rwandan agribusiness company JR Farms to distribute 5 million seedlings—4 million Arabica and 1 million Robusta—across 14 Local Government Areas starting in June 2025, with a second phase planned for 2026 targeting 30 million seedlings.

“Enumerators will be deployed to identify interested farmers and integrate them into cooperatives,” Ebokpo mentioned, urging local government leaders and traditional authorities to assist in mobilisation efforts.

To promote sustainability, the state plans to set up wash stations and state-operated commercial coffee estates, while also encouraging local governments to create their own mini-estates.

In related news, the Ministry has received 8,000 bags of NPK fertiliser and seed inputs from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), which will be distributed to registered farmer groups.

The Commissioner highlighted significant progress under Project Grow, including collaborations with Flour Mills of Nigeria for the off-take of maize and soybean, and the training of 5,300 farmers across all 18 LGAs in partnership with the AFOS Foundation. Furthermore, 1,000 hectares have been designated for maize cultivation, and a cassava initiative is in development, with 2,000 farmers trained in seed multiplication to support a planned commercial bio-ethanol factory.

“Our aim is to establish a modern, resilient, and thriving agricultural sector that provides substantial benefits to our people,” Ebokpo expressed.

Dr. Assam Assam, Chairman of the National Coffee and Tea Association of Nigeria in Cross River State, emphasised that the coffee farming initiative will complement rather than detract from the government’s focus on other cash crops, asserting that these initiatives position Cross River as a potential model for agro-industrial transformation in Nigeria.

Dr. Tiku Ndep, Chairman of the Cocoa Farmers Association of Nigeria in Cross River State, assured that farmers will receive training on integrating coffee with cocoa plantations, highlighting its advantages.

