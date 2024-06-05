The Governor of Cross River State’s wife, Rev. Eyoanwan Bassey Otu, has promised the Federation of Muslim Women’s Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN) her full support and collaboration, acknowledging the organisation’s vital role in creating a future where empowered women can serve as positive influences in society.

The governor’s wife revealed this information during a meeting with the Muslim Women Organisation, headed by Ameerah Hajia Lateefah Yahaya Idinye, at the governor’s office in Calabar.

Reverend Otu emphasised FOMWAN’s dedication to health, education, and empowering women.

He highlighted the organisation’s focus on promoting both Islamic and Western education as instrumental in bringing about positive changes in society.

This has distinguished FOMWAN as a leading Muslim women’s organisation in Nigeria, with a noticeable impact in Cross River State.

“I am very pleased to receive you today, and my office will partner with you as you commence your FOMWAN week.

“As you know, if a woman is educated, she will know her rights and responsibilities, and everything about her life will go in the right direction, and she will be able to play her role effectively in society.”

“On Hajj, I can assure you that Muslim women will be included when the Pilgrim welfare board is constituted, as well as Hajj sponsorship,” she said.

Earlier in her remarks, the Cross River State Chairperson/Ameerah of FOMWAN, Hajia Lateefah Yahaya Idinye, said she and her team were in the first lady’s office as part of the activities of FOMWAN week.

The Ameerah said the visit was also to congratulate the governor’s wife for her motherly role in the state, especially in ensuring that more women have been given opportunities to serve in the State Executive Council as well as other sectors of government.

“We seek partnership between your office and Muslim women and inclusion in state affairs, especially Hajj activities, as we are willing to add value to what the state government is doing,” she added.

The highlight of the visit was when gifts and the annual report of FOMWAN were presented to the first lady, who in turn donated both food and non-food items to the Muslim Women’s Organisation that was visiting.

The Tribune online reports that the Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN) is a faith-based, nonprofit umbrella organisation of Muslim women’s associations in Nigeria with chapters spread across 36 states and Abuja.

