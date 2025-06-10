Cross River gov’s wife empowers 100 women with POS machines, cash gifts

As part of activities marking the second anniversary of Governor Bassey Otu’s administration, his wife, Bishop Eyoanwan Bassey Otu, has empowered 100 women with POS machines and a startup cash of N20,000 each.

The beneficiaries of the POS machines empowerment, members of the Team Mma-Adiaha support group, were recognized for their grassroots mobilization efforts during the 2023 elections.

The event, held at the Governor’s wife’s office on Moore Road, Calabar, also featured the distribution of food items, wrappers, and transport fare to attendees.

Addressing the group, Bishop Eyoanwan Otu described them as the “foundation upon which the journey of service is built,” acknowledging their role in rallying women, youths, and elders behind her husband’s victory.

“Two years ago, we believed that united women could rewrite Cross River’s political narrative. My husband’s emergence as governor was by God’s grace and your unwavering support,” she stated.

She highlighted key interventions in health, education, livelihood, and social welfare across the state’s three senatorial districts, assuring that more empowerment programs were underway.

Earlier, the Director-General of Team Mma-Adiaha and Commissioner for Social Welfare, Bishop Margaret Ene Ita, praised the First Lady for her compassion and impactful initiatives, including healthcare drives, skill acquisition programs, and educational support.

Representatives from the Southern, Central, and Northern senatorial districts also commended her agricultural empowerment schemes and equitable distribution of welfare packages, pledging total support for Governor Otu’s re-election in 2027.

The event featured performances by the Kiddies Music Festival and a solidarity song by the women’s group.

