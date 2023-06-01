The Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu has approved the Constitution of a Joint Taskforce for petroleum monitoring in the state.

The task force membership is drawn from different stakeholders in the Oil and Gas sector including security agencies expected to; among other things ensure that petroleum products are not diverted or hoarded.

According to the Governor, “the removal of subsidy regime will take effect sometime in July and there’s a transition period which of course the federal government knows what to do within the period.

“It is wrong for dealers to immediately hike the prices of this product because this is going to bring hardship to our people both in terms of mobility, movement of foodstuff and other essentials. As we speak, the prices of foodstuff in the market have gone up astronomically.

“I want you to do your job without any fear or favour. Don’t fail to seal up any station that does comply with the regulated prime regime or brings arbitrary in terms of this product. I hereby empower you to go and do your work fervently in all fairness to the good people of Cross River State including her peaceful residents as well those in transit”.

Meanwhile, in a statement signed by Dr Innocent Eteng, Permanent Secretary, General Administration Office, the Governor, “approved the constitution of a Joint Task Force on Petroleum Monitoring in the State.

According to the statement, “the Task Force will also ensure that operators of tank farms, fueling stations sell petroleum products at the approved government regulated price. They are expected to also seal off any fueling station that fails to adhere to the government’s directive of selling petroleum products at the official rate.”

The joint task force is made up of an 11-man team headed by Hon. Peter Okim as Chairman and Mr. Boniface Okache as secretary besides 9 other members.

In his response, the Chairman of the Special Joint Taskforce on Petroleum Monitoring, Hon. Peter Okim expressed gratitude to Governor Otu for the opportunity to serve and promised that he and his team will discharge their duties diligently.

