Cross River Governor, Senator Bassey Otu has assured civil servants of his administration’s commitment to improving their welfare and working conditions and clearing their pension arrears before the end of the year.

Otu, who gave the pledge today at the swearing-in ceremony of Dr. Innocent Eteng as the new Head of Service of Cross River State, said: “It is sad that someone can serve 35 years, save for rainy day and then die because they don’t have enough money to cover their health care needs,” emphasising that “this ugly trend must be stopped.”

The governor, who admitted there is a shortage of staff, especially older and experienced personnel, said his administration is looking to retain some retirees as consultants and imparting knowledge to younger generations of government employees.

While congratulating the new Head of Service, Otu reminded him: “To whom much is given, much is expected. You come at a time when the civil service is on the brink. We want you to rejig and put things in proper perspectives.

“Dr. Eteng, we want to build a smart civil service. You will understand that we do not play politics with civil servants. The bureaucracy is very important as the engine of government, so we want you to rejig and put it in proper perspectives. Due process must be prioritised at all times,” the governor said.

Expressing confidence in the newly sworn-in head of service, the governor entrusted him with responsibility and assured the Head of the service of his administration’s support towards the service, saying “my doors would be open to you at all times.”

Earlier, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Anthony Owan Enoh, said Dr. Eteng, who until his appointment was serving in the SSG’s office as Permanent Secretary, is someone who has risen to the echelon of the civil service not by sponsorship, but by achievement and dint of hard work.

He described him as a man of intellect, robust, energetic, charismatic, fearless, hardworking and sound, whose appointment is so well-deserved, expressing confidence in his ability to improve the civil service and bureaucracy of the state.

In his response, the newly sworn-in Head of Service, Dr. Innocent Eteng, thanked the governor for finding him worthy of the onerous assignment of recalibrating and reforming the state civil service, assuring him of his best.

