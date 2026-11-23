Cross River State’s poor revenue performance in the first half of 2026 has triggered concerns among residents and development stakeholders, following its ranking as the worst-performing state among 34 states assessed by BudgIT.

The state realised only 12.90 per cent of its annual revenue target in the first two quarters of the year, raising questions about its revenue generation capacity and the government’s ability to finance its ambitious 2026 budget.

According to BudgIT’s H1 2026 Subnational Budget Implementation Review, Cross River generated N122.85 billion against its full-year revenue projection of N953.62 billion, placing it 34th among the 34 states whose second-quarter budget implementation reports were available.

Rivers and Osun states were excluded from the assessment because their Q2 2026 budget implementation reports were unavailable at the time of the analysis.

The state’s revenue performance leaves a shortfall of N830.77 billion, representing 87.10 per cent of its annual target, to be generated in the second half of the fiscal year.

The figures have attracted criticism from concerned citizens, with some demanding explanations from the state’s economic managers and greater accountability from the administration of Governor Bassey Otu.

A development practitioner and academic, Dr Efio-Ita Nyok, called on the state Commissioner for Information to organise a special inter-ministerial press briefing to enable key government officials to explain the state’s poor fiscal performance.

Nyok specifically urged the Commissioners for Finance and Commerce, the Executive Chairman of the Internal Revenue Service and the Special Adviser on Budget to jointly address the public on the revenue figures and the broader implications for the state’s economy.

He argued that the officials responsible for managing the state’s finances, commerce, revenue generation and budget implementation should not remain silent while Cross Riverians struggle to understand the state’s poor showing in the BudgIT assessment.

He insisted that the government’s economic managers owed residents an explanation and should make the figures understandable to the public.

Also reacting during a vox pop conducted by the Nigerian Tribune, another concerned citizen, Enyi Isaac Irem, expressed dissatisfaction with the administration’s performance, citing Abia State Governor Alex Otti as an example of a leader whose achievements should speak louder than campaign promises.

Irem said, “People who have worked like Alex Otti don’t need to campaign. Cross River has been in a mess these past three years. Let another capable person take over. These ones are not just ready to work.

“Just within three years, Cross River has been placed 35th out of 35 in the recent fiscal ranking, all because of this administration.”

The BudgIT report also showed significant disparities in revenue performance among states with comparable budget sizes.

Cross River was among 11 states that realised less than 20 per cent of their annual revenue targets by the end of the second quarter.

The poor performance has raised concerns about the state’s capacity to sustain capital projects and deliver essential services without significant improvement in revenue inflows during the remaining months of the year.

With N830.77 billion still required to meet its annual revenue projection, the state government faces the challenge of accelerating revenue mobilisation, improving fiscal performance and reassuring residents that its budget targets remain achievable.

Efforts to reach the state Commissioner for Finance, Mike Odere, for comments on the development were unsuccessful, as his telephone line was unreachable at press time.