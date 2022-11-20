Cross River doctors, others still in captivity as abductors demand N100m ransom

Latest News
By Godwin Otang - Calabar
Cross River doctors, others still in captivity as abductors demand N100m ransom, Kidnappers abduct Kwara cleric, son, sibling, demand N100m ransom, Gunmen ambush man in Ilorin, cart away millions of naira, Gunmen kill 55-year-old ICT expert in Ondo over land dispute, Kwara businesswoman's daughter released after payment of N5m ransom, Gunmen abduct middle-aged man, Four soldiers feared dead as gunmen attack Enugu again, gunmen attack police station, Bandits killed 10 teachers, abducted 50 in Kaduna in 10 months, Gunmen kidnap community leader , Gunmen kidnap traditional ruler, Gunmen on motorcycle shoot dead woman in Ibadan, 60-year-old woman killed by gunmen, Gunmen kidnap clergyman in Plateau as Chief Judge's brother escapes in separate kidnap attempt, Kidnappers demand N200m ransom, Gunmen kill woman in Enugu, Robbers raid Bayelsa community, kill two, Kidnappers demand N90m for release of 9 Ondo burial guest victims, Gunmen kill worshiper in Plateau, Abductors of Osun APC chieftain, Gunmen kill Kwara hotelier, father abductors Abia,Three children kidnapped, gunmen kidnap priests Edo,Gunmen policemen Enugu Police,Birnin Gwari DPO abducted , Gunmen bomb police station, Gunmen open fire, Gunmen abduct herder, kill another one in Abuja, Gunmen kidnap mother of candidate, Gunmen kidnap mourners in Edo, demand N60m ransom, Suspected bandits Jebba Oyo
FILE PHOTO

The two medical doctors with two other victims that were kidnapped along the Ikom-Calabar highway on Friday are still in captivity.

Although the Cross River State Commissioner of Police, CP Sule Balarabe has confirmed the incident.

He said the identity of the victims is yet unknown. But assured that the Police was on the ground and would ensure the release of the victims.

“This is a very sad moment, but the matter will be adequately dealt with, I can assure the public. I’m on the ground with my men.

“We also have the cooperation of the locals, and we will have positive results, I am on the ground, with various units, we are hitting the nails on its head as I speak, we must make sure we secure the release of the victims unharmed,” the CP assured.

The kidnap incident involved two medical doctors and two other victims.

The incident took place at the Okomita axis, Akampka Local Government Area along the Popular Ikom/Calabar highway. The abductors are demanding N100 million ransom.

When contacted, the Chairman, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Cross River chapter, Dr Felix Archibong, who also confirmed the incident, lamented that none of the kidnapped medical doctors can afford a 100 million Naira ransom.

“I can confirm that two of my members were among those who were kidnapped along Calabar-Ikom Highway, Ikomita axis yesterday. I am also aware that they have made calls to the families of the doctors and demanded N100 million, at N50 million for each of them, one of the victims is a relation of the doctor.

“But I can tell you that no medical doctor has N50 million, because it’s a huge amount of money,” he explained.

The total number of those in captivity is four.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


 

You might also like
Latest News

Air strikes kill bandits in Kaduna

Latest News

Forex: NANS demands immediate end to suffering of Nigerian students in UK

Latest News

FCSC says massive nationwide job recruitment information fake news

Latest News

Anambra agency gives political parties two weeks ultimatum to pay for campaign…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More