Cross River doctors, others still in captivity as abductors demand N100m ransom

The two medical doctors with two other victims that were kidnapped along the Ikom-Calabar highway on Friday are still in captivity.

Although the Cross River State Commissioner of Police, CP Sule Balarabe has confirmed the incident.

He said the identity of the victims is yet unknown. But assured that the Police was on the ground and would ensure the release of the victims.

“This is a very sad moment, but the matter will be adequately dealt with, I can assure the public. I’m on the ground with my men.

“We also have the cooperation of the locals, and we will have positive results, I am on the ground, with various units, we are hitting the nails on its head as I speak, we must make sure we secure the release of the victims unharmed,” the CP assured.

The kidnap incident involved two medical doctors and two other victims.

The incident took place at the Okomita axis, Akampka Local Government Area along the Popular Ikom/Calabar highway. The abductors are demanding N100 million ransom.

When contacted, the Chairman, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Cross River chapter, Dr Felix Archibong, who also confirmed the incident, lamented that none of the kidnapped medical doctors can afford a 100 million Naira ransom.

“I can confirm that two of my members were among those who were kidnapped along Calabar-Ikom Highway, Ikomita axis yesterday. I am also aware that they have made calls to the families of the doctors and demanded N100 million, at N50 million for each of them, one of the victims is a relation of the doctor.

“But I can tell you that no medical doctor has N50 million, because it’s a huge amount of money,” he explained.

The total number of those in captivity is four.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE