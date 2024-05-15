The Delivery Innovation in Self Care (DISC) project, launched in Cross River State two years ago, has seen a significant rise in the number of women using self-injectable (SI) birth control methods.

The project funded by the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) aims to empower women to take charge of their sexual and reproductive health through self-care methods such as self-administered injections like Depot Medroxyprogesterone Acetate-Subcutaneous DMPA-SC, which can assist in postponing or avoiding pregnancy according to a woman’s preference.

Tribune online reports that women should have access to a contraceptive method that suits their health, lifestyle, and goals, which is why self-care contraceptives like DMPA-SC self-inject (SI) can empower women by providing a discreet and convenient option that allows them to have more control over when and where they use it.

Speaking at the one-day event which was organized by the Cross River State Ministry of Health and State Primary Healthcare Agency in collaboration with the Society for Family Health for the dissemination of DISC project performance and learning, the Senior Learning Advisor, DISC project, Dr Oluwaseun Adeleke said the project came to fruition because the state understands the importance of the project.

His words, “The self-care uptake was around 21% at inception baseline but right now we are looking at 66%, this is among those who choose injectable contraceptives so that’s significant and I must say that because of the collaboration we’ve enjoyed from Cross River and other States, we’ve been able to make a dent on national impact.

“The state has a right to rationalize the way their strategies are positioned to ensure effective use of resources. The state must take leadership for driving and it comes with a lot of innovation. Technology is another.

“Our message to the government is to ensure continuity of quality health services. We want the government to strengthen the existing institutes and programs, make them more effective and able to inculcate and integrate proven interventions.

The Cross River State Commissioner for Health, Dr Henry Egbe Ayuk, through his representative Dr Bassey Offor, affirmed the state’s dedication to continuing the project in all 18 local government areas.

“For these two years, they worked in five LGAs; Akamkpa, Akpabuyo, Ikom, Boki, and Obanliku. Their successes have been wonderful. As a ministry, we have set an enabling environment for them to function. It is now our responsibility to embrace this self-care activity and make sure it cuts across the 18 LGAs.

“In our budget this year, the budget for family planning was captured, so it is left for the Family Planning Coordinator in the Ministry of Health to start writing memos to His Excellency for the release of funds for improved family planning activities in Cross River.

Feedback from various women emphasized that the feat was achieved through the empathy-based counselling they received from the caregivers in their respective facilities and called for continued intervention and advocacy to ensure those who are yet to key into the method understand what it is and embrace it.