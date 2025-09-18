Cross River: Court dismisses land dispute case against retired Justice

A Chief Magistrate Court in Calabar has dismissed a land dispute case filed against retired High Court Judge, Justice Charles Archibong, and three other chiefs of Henshaw Town.

The case, presided over by Chief Magistrate Edmon Ujong, was struck out on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, following legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Last month, the Commissioner of Police had in Suit No. MC/350c/2025 preferred a six-count charge against Justice Archibong, Chief Efanga Offiong and Chief Andem Ekanem-Abasi.

The charges bordered on alleged intrusion into Esierebom land, destruction of a plantain farm belonging to the paramount ruler of Calabar South, HRM Etubom Nyong Efiom Okon, among other accusations.

But in its ruling, the court dismissed all criminal charges relating to the communal land dispute and discharged the accused persons accordingly.

Reacting to the development, Justice Archibong, who is also the Etubom-elect of Effanga Offiong Royal House, welcomed the decision and called for peace. “We pray for calm and progress going forward,” he said.

Efforts by journalists to obtain comments from the Paramount Ruler of Calabar South, HRM Etubom Okon, were unsuccessful as he did not respond to calls placed to his phone.

Notably, a day before the court’s decision, the Obong of Calabar, His Eminence Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi-Otu V, had appealed to the Paramount Ruler during a courtesy visit to embrace dialogue to restore peace in Henshaw town.

“Leadership at all levels requires tolerance, dialogue, and compromise. Traditional institutions must set the example of peace and harmony for the people. If rulers fight among themselves, the community will suffer,” the Monarch said.

He further charged the paramount ruler to reconcile aggrieved parties within Henshaw Town and the Calabar South Traditional Rulers Council, stressing that the Efik traditional institution remains one of the strongest pillars of unity and must not be undermined.

