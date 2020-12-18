Cross River Commissioner of Police dies of COVID-19

The Cross River State Commissioner of Police, CP Abdulkadir Jimoh is dead.

The late CP died as a result of COVID-19 complications on Friday after he was admitted at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital Isolation (UCTH) centre.

Prof. Ikpeme Ikpeme, Chief Medical Director (CMD) of UCTH, while confirming the death of CP Jimoh, appealed to all who have had contact with the deceased police officer to go to the isolation centre for attention.

The late CP Jimoh resumed at the Cross River State Police Command in July 2020.

Meanwhile, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has lamented the death of CP Jimoh and condoled with the family of the top police brass.

Governor Ayade who expressed shock and sadness over the death of the state Commissioner of Police, described his passing as a great loss to the state, country and the police force.

Ayade in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Christian Ita, described Jimoh as “a brave and courageous officer who was a central figure in the fight against kidnapping and other crimes in the state.”

Eulogising the fallen Commissioner of Police for his commitment and dedication to ensuring safety of lives and property in the state, Ayade said: “You were a hero in our relentless quest to ensure peace. Your gallantry and bravey will remain an enduring memory as we mourn your sudden demise.”

“You kept us safe and gave us your all. We will forever remember you for your courage and bravery. Nothing will fill the void your passing has created, especially in our fight against criminality,” Ayade eulogised.

The governor said “late Jimoh’s skills, dexterity intellect and expertise will be sorely missed as we unite to confront the security challenges in the country. I have indeed lost a true friend and a brother”

Urging the late Commissioner of police’s family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity and total submission to God, the governor prayed the Almighty Allah to grant Jimoh’s soul peaceful rest in Ajana.

