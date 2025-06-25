Cross River: Church founder jailed for life over rape of multiple ladies

A High Court in Calabar has convicted and sentenced self-proclaimed cleric, a church founder, Apostle Favour Mexy Okoise, to life imprisonment on multiple counts of rape and false pretenses in a case that has shocked the religious community in Cross River State.

The church founder, an indigene of Esan West, Edo State, who formerly ran a fellowship before converting it into a full-fledged church, The Refiner’s Fire Church, was found guilty in two separate cases—HC-12C/2024 and HC-FC-5C/2024—on June 16 and 17, respectively.

The first case involved three counts of rape of three different ladies and one count of obtaining by false pretenses, while the second focused on the rape of a 16-year-old minor.

It was gathered that court proceedings began in 2023, initiated by the Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP), under the leadership of Okoi E. Ukam, Esq., and prosecuted by Cletus Adama, Esq., both of the Cross River State Ministry of Justice.

Legal practitioner Doris Nduanusi, Esq., who watched brief on behalf of the victims, disclosed that Okoise manipulated young female members of the church by coercing them into sexual acts under the guise of spiritual initiation. “He told them it was a rite of passage to be used by God and referred to it as a ‘special dealing’ with the Holy Spirit,” she said.

Although the Ministry of Justice led the prosecution, significant support came from the Gender and Development Action (GADA), a civil society group led by Ambassador Nkoyo Toyo. “It was a collaborative effort that ensured the voices of the victims were heard,” Nduanusi stated.

Despite his conviction, church members were reportedly told that the church founder was “on the mountain interceding for their destinies” since his remand in February 2024. “It was only after the judgment that some began to realise they had been deceived for over a year,” Nduanusi added.

The convicted pastor remained unrepentant throughout the trial, a fact noted by the presiding judge in her ruling. “He showed no remorse for his actions,” the court observed.

Concerns have now shifted to the operational structure of the church, which allegedly continues to function under a new location in the Nassarawa axis of the city, despite the conviction.

“The government must take urgent steps to dismantle the entire structure that enabled such abuse,” Nduanusi said, citing the risk of continued psychological and physical harm to congregants.

“There are reports that prominent local pastors maintained affiliations with the church even after being made aware of the allegations. It remains unclear whether The Refiner’s Fire Church is officially registered under the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), though ties reportedly exist between the church and senior PFN officials.