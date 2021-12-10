Cross River Assembly holds public hearing on Violence Prohibition Bill

In pursuant of the passage of the Bill on the Prohibition of Violence Against Persons, into law, the Cross River State House of Assembly has held a Public hearing to get submissions from stakeholders.

The public hearing was attended by the wife of the governor, Dr. Mrs Linda Ayade, Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Eteng Jona Williams, civil and human Rights organisations, other members of the House of Assembly, the media and members of the general public

In his submissions, James Ibor, a lawyer, Said “some of the observations we made in the Bill are issues of property ownership, we everyone will agree with me that women suffer to when it comes to the issue of property, when the husband is gone.

“We want a situation where every property acquired by couples should be a family property and not acquired by one part, except the couple agree to that effect and put it in writing and the two couples must sign”/

Speaking to newsmen briefly after the public hearing, the deputy leader of the house and sponsor of the Bill and member representing Yala 1 state constituency, Mrs Regina Anyogo assured that the bill would be passed by next week.

“A lot of issues like rape issues, violence against persons, so we thought it wise to come up with this Bill, as an umbrella know as VAPPB violence against persons Prohibition Bill in Cross River State.

“We are very much satisfy with the imputes we have gotten today, though we ate still expecting more imputes from the public, we are satisfy because by yesterday we made Radio and TV announcements to engage stakeholders in Cross River State, telling them about the Bill and expose them about the Bill. Those who we distributed the copies of the Bill to, have made their imputes and summited to us.

“The Bill will be passed into law next week. Every other thing will be finalised by Monday, so by Tuesday or Wednesday, it will definitely be passed into law.

She further explained the gender perspective of the Bill.

“If you look at the structure of the Bill, the Bill is not talking about women alone, that’s why we say all persons, it cuts across all persons boys, girlsen and women. I am hundred percent confident that the governor will ascent to the Bill,” she said.

She assured that the Bill would reduce the rate of violence against persons in the state.

