Cross River APC petitions police, demands arrest of people behind fake primaries video

The Cross River State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has petitioned the state Police Command, demanding the immediate arrest of those behind a fake primaries video for the party’s Cross River North Senatorial District seat.

In the video and the ‘results’ circulated late Saturday evening, Governor Ben Ayade was said to have lost the senatorial primaries by scoring only 52 votes.

This was just as the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the governor, Mr Christian Ita, vide a press statement, denied the participation of Governor Ayade in any senatorial contest, stressing that the governor remained a presidential hopeful for the party in its June 6 and 7 presidential conventions.

The Cross River APC, in a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Erasmus Ekpang, accused those behind the video of forgery.





Parts of the statement read: “Forgery is a crime punishable under the laws of this country. The party wants the police to declare these people wanted, arrested and prosecuted for forging the letterhead of our dear party, which they used to put together that charade.

“Forgery is a serious offence and the party is determined to bring the characters behind the crime to book.

“Subsequently, the APC in Cross River state has petitioned the state police command and demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of the masterminds.”