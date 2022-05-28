Cross River APC petitions police, demands arrest of people behind fake primaries video

Latest News
By 'Suyi Ayodele, Benin
Cross River APC petitions police, We want direct primaries in Oke-Ogun, APC aspirants trade blame over disruption of Ondo primary election, APC holds parallel primaries in Akoko Edo,

The Cross River State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has petitioned the state Police Command, demanding the immediate arrest of those behind a fake primaries video for the party’s Cross River North Senatorial District seat.

In the video and the ‘results’ circulated late Saturday evening, Governor Ben Ayade was said to have lost the senatorial primaries by scoring only 52 votes.

This was just as the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the governor, Mr Christian Ita, vide a press statement, denied the participation of Governor Ayade in any senatorial contest, stressing that the governor remained a presidential hopeful for the party in its June 6 and 7 presidential conventions.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The Cross River APC, in a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Erasmus Ekpang, accused those behind the video of forgery.


Parts of the statement read: “Forgery is a crime punishable under the laws of this country. The party wants the police to declare these people wanted, arrested and prosecuted for forging the letterhead of our dear party, which they used to put together that charade.

“Forgery is a serious offence and the party is determined to bring the characters behind the crime to book.

“Subsequently, the APC in Cross River state has petitioned the state police command and demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of the masterminds.”

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in, ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction, Metals, Crude oil, Aviation, Hospitality etc. Click here for full details

You might also like
Latest News

Children’s Day: Buhari tasks governors, others on out-of-school children

Latest News

Controversy trails Kogi APC East, Central Senatorial Primaries

Latest News

Ede Dafinone emerges winner of APC Delta Central Senatorial Primary

Latest News

Former Lagos deputy governor defeats Obanikoro, Opeifa to clinch Lagos West APC…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More