Cross River State government has stepped in to address the current conflict within the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) at the Calabar depot concerning the rightful chairman of the association.

The issue of who serves as the chairman of the association had been a source of conflict, persisting from the time of former Governor Ben Ayade to the current administration led by Governor Bassey Otu.

In a recent development, a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Anthony Owan-Enoh, and addressed to the IPMAN national president, Alhaji Abubakar Maigandi, asked him (Maigandi) to call Chief Robert Obi to order so that he doesn’t drag the state to anarchy.

The letter directed Chief Obi and his group to cease presenting themselves as the leader of the association in the state and recognise Mr. Peter Okim Abang as the depot.

The letter stressed that Obi never legitimately assumed the position of chairman and urged IPMAN national leadership to intervene to prevent potential unrest in the state.

The SSG’s office also notified relevant security agencies to prevent Obi from falsely claiming the position, underlining the importance of maintaining peace and order in the state.

On his part, Abang thanked the state government for choosing to prioritise justice over deception, expressing gratitude for their commitment to upholding the truth.

Responding to the state government’s letter during a phone call with Obi, he asserted, “I am still the legitimate chairman of IPMAN and no one else.”

