C’River begins N50,000 cash transfers to29,400 vulnerable residents

The Cross River State government has commenced the disbursement of N50,000 each to 29,400 vulnerable residents across the state under its Social Investment Programme (SIP).

The State Coordinator of the programme, Dr Edem Okokon Effiom, disclosed this in Calabar, saying the payment exercise began about five days ago and was still ongoing.

Effiom said the initiative would cover all 196 wards in the state, with 150 beneficiaries drawn from each ward.

He explained that the beneficiaries comprised 100 persons under the Conditional Cash Transfer component and 50 skilled individuals requiring financial support to establish or expand their businesses and trades.

According to him, the intervention is aimed at providing financial relief to vulnerable households while empowering skilled residents who lack start-up capital to become economically self-reliant.

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The coordinator disclosed that the beneficiary register had been under development since June 2026, with efforts made to ensure that people from different social and economic backgrounds were captured.

He said the selection process involved vulnerable persons identified through religious and traditional institutions, women’s groups, youth organisations and other identifiable segments of society.

Effiom clarified that the N50,000 payments being received by some residents were provided by the Cross River State Government under Governor Bassey Otu’s administration, following confusion over a similar cash transfer initiative circulating on social media.

He, however, acknowledged that the beneficiary register was not yet exhaustive, noting that the government was still working towards developing a comprehensive database of vulnerable residents and other persons in need of assistance.

On complaints by residents who were yet to receive their payments, Effiom attributed some of the delays to discrepancies in bank account details and Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs).

He assured affected beneficiaries that the relevant officials were addressing the challenges to ensure that eligible persons received their entitlements.

While admitting that the N50,000 intervention might appear modest to some beneficiaries, the coordinator expressed optimism that the programme would be strengthened and expanded as the state government sustained its social investment efforts.