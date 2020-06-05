Critics will shut up when we commission LG service commission building ― Makinde

Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, on Friday, flagged off the construction of office complex for local government service commission/local government staff pension board, saying critics of the construction will shut up permanently in 11 months time when the building is commissioned.

Criticisms had trailed the decision of the state government mandating each local government area to commit part of their allocation towards the project.

Speaking, Makinde explained that the local government Chairpersons bought into the ultramodern building idea and allowed the deduction of LG funds such that about 85 per cent of funds for the project was already available.

“In about 11 months, we will be coming back here to commission this edifice. I will like to use this opportunity to thank the Chairpersons of local government areas and local council development areas because everybody bought into the vision and with that your singular action, we were able to raise the substantial amount that is needed for the construction of this structure.

“Where I came from, we played a bit of office politics and with governance, everything is politics. When we came up with this idea, some people came out to say we were taking money from the local government, those people will shut up permanently in another 11 months,” Makinde said.

While asserting a commitment to completing an ultramodern complex within a year, Makinde mentioned that he had earlier approved N15 million for each ministry to completely refurbish their offices and complexes.

In his remarks, Chairman of the state local government service commission/local government staff pension board, Mr Aderemi Ayodele expressed assurance that the complex will be one of the projects to be commissioned during the second year anniversary of the current administration.

Speaking on behalf of Chairpersons of local government areas chairman, Ibadan South East Local Government, Mr Emmanuel Alawode said it took the ingenuity of the state governor to start the secretariat amid COVID-19 and its attendant hard times.

Both Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr Bayo Titilola-Sodo and Secretary, Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), said the state has a complex for the LG Service Commission and Pension Board was long overdue.

They described the resolution of the current administration to construct the secretariat as apt as it will guarantee comfort for work operations.

Police Give Account Of How 21 People Were Killed In 2 LGs In Zamfara

Zamfara State police command has said 21 people were killed in attacks carried out in two local government areas of the state. This was contained in a statement signed by the police image-maker…Makinde Makinde Makinde Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE