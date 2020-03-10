Critics mischievous, my govt following through 102-page Oyo development plan ― Makinde

Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday, chided those criticizing his administration as being run without a plan.

Noting that his administration was gradually following through a 102-page document of accelerated development of Oyo State drawn from a manifesto, Makinde said those criticisms were only targeted at rubbishing the government in the eyes of the people of the state.

Makinde who stated this during the signing into law of the recently passed Oyo State Security Network Agency law for the establishment of Amotekun corps in the state, at governor’s office, Ibadan, said he was keener on embarking on projects that will outlive his administration.

He lampooned those critics, particularly of the immediate past administration, for embarking on quick-fix projects, which according to Makinde, had fallen apart.

Maintaining that the plan for the development of Oyo State was well cast, Makinde assured of the commitment to delivering on his promises to people of the state.

“I have heard everywhere these past couple of weeks where the government is being attacked right, left and centre saying that we came into government without a manifesto.

“I was wondering if these people live in Oyo State because we came in with a proposal to the people of Oyo State. We promised them accelerated development; we produced a document which is 102 pages.

“The document still exists and we are following through on those ideas that we espoused in that document. But they want people to believe that we don’t have a clue.

“We don’t have to join issues with them. I am an engineer, if you see an engineer digging the ground, they already have the concept of what will come out of there.

“As a matter of fact, what is coming through already exists in the minds of certain people and on paper. They took Oyo State through quick fixes in eight years and that is why within nine months, all the roads, the infrastructure they claimed to have done have all fallen apart.

“So, we are carefully doing the job and when we deliver to the people of Oyo State, these are projects that will outlast this administration,” Makinde said.

With the signing into law of the Oyo State Security Network Agency for the establishment of Amotekun corps, Makinde said the state was further safe and secure for the influx of investors.

Stressing that the Amotekun corps was to complement existing federal security agencies, Makinde expressed optimism that the corps will track down criminals across the nooks and crannies of the state.

“It is time to tell the criminally minded ones to stay away from Oyo State, from the South Western geopolitical zone of Nigeria, because if you don’t, Amotekun will get you,” Makinde said.

The signing had been preceded with the hand over the law passed on March 3, 2020, by Speaker of the state Assembly, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin to Makinde.