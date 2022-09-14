Critical Thinking, Questionstorm and school system in Africa

Opinions
By Leo Igwe
Bribery Ayanlaja Offa Akuskura Doctrine of necessity Impeachment, penalty for failure and incompetence, University education: Mauritius, every birthday is a landmark, Proposed ban Women and the logic, Women and the logic, Lagos HIV, Criminal justice system, Criminal justice system and overshoot of prison capacity , Lagos and improved access to housing, Ogunbiyi candidates drug abuse Spanish Tinubu IPOB The era of lame ducks is here, English reports ASUU The global coalition against ISIS, conflict parents Children’s empowerment Dangers of APC’s consensus , 2023 and the demonisation of zoning, FIRS Blasphemy Of 2023 polls, Spiritual values and Nigeria politics, 2023: Ogun governorship and vote for continuity, Nigeria Adetona smoking Zoning and its ugly, On challenges of education sector, democracy Joe Makoju: The saint goes home, OGUN 2023: Restructuring and Nigeria, Still on Dr Chinelo’s gruesome death, Votes belong to political parties, Breaking biases women face, Service Why Nigerian youths earnestly yearn for Ambassador Funmi Ayinke, goals UNSC ASUU’s incessant, ASUU’s incessant fruitless strikes, Spain Nigerian women and national security , Danger of ignoring the minority, Census Soft drinks tax: One tax Africa primaries understanding and interfaith dialogue , How private schools destroy education, cacophonous major challenge to control HIV, justice gas Men leadership Let the youth place reason above emotion, Bureaucracy of NASS: Reality Nigeria and Delta, On Nigerian soldiers, health Instagram and mental health, power girls Lagos and impetus Buhari should arrest Malady, Marwa: A birthday tribute to an enigma, Averting the use, Afghanistan before the service year runs, Six days with Kumuyi, farmers-herders Domestic violence conference Developing grassroots Nigerian system has been ‘hushpuppied’, New Ekiti LCDAs, Otoge: Modest theory, conflicting practicum, Women Abortion, Insecurity and peaceful co-existence, agency Alakija labour women GSM inequality economy ECOWAS data to understand customers better, corruption water Impact of JUSUN’s strike on criminal justice dispensation, banks When silence, restructuring accidents insecurity bleeding federalism Nigeria tukur water Giving blanket amnesty to ‘bandits’ partisan politics, Nigerians, Ayoade makinde Marwa MSMEs not yet equal with the West Neera Tanden Nigeria’s dead primary health Of NASS clerk Why government should support celebrating a bridge builder at 56 accident Are we really citizens The face of anti-Fulani imperialism Igbohoism government To reform or not to reform government agencies Nigeria’s democrats and republicans, call for fiscal wisdom, not austerity

CRITICAL thinking is imperative to education and learning because it is one of the most sought-after skills in the world. So to prepare African youths for the future and to enable them to live meaningfully and address the challenges in an information-driven world, it is imperative to teach African children critical thinking skills. It is necessary to make critical thinking a part of the foundation of education in the region. The Nigerian government is aware of the importance of critical thinking. Hence in the National Policy on Education, inculcation of critical thinking skills is among the objectives of primary education. Incidentally, there are no subjects that teach critical reasoning skills in schools. This gap in our school system needs to be filled. To this end, the Critical Thinking Social Empowerment Foundation (CTSEF) is leading efforts to introduce the subject of critical thinking to schools in Nigeria and beyond. It partners with state and non-state agencies to foster critical reasoning amongst African youths.

In July last year, the CTSEF launched a pilot program for primary schools in Oyo State in Southwest Nigeria. The pilot program focuses on basic primaries one to three. The program is in two phases. First, there is a teacher training workshop where teachers are taught how to deliver these programs to pupils. Teachers are key to the inculcation of critical reasoning in schools. They are the principal guides and instructors of the pupils. The training exposes teachers to the need and necessity of these skills, and the various techniques to questionstorm and deliver the subject. Some of these models include question to question, question to answer, simple and compound questional approaches. The second aspect is a workshop for students. At this workshop, trained teachers help roll out the program at some selected schools. Critical reasoning exercises are administered to pupils in basics one, two, and three. These exercises are tailored to enable students to apply their curiosity and inquisitive and interrogative capacities. The subject of critical thinking is disruptive in its approach to teaching and learning in schools.

At the primary school level, the operational term for critical thinking is questionstorm, not brainstorm. Students are made to generate questions and problems, not answers and solutions. They are trained to interrogate issues, and experiences in all areas of human endeavor. Students question whatever they see, hear, touch, smell, or feel as their main exercise. Pupils question anything and everything. They are schooled to see everything as an object of curiosity.  The standard practice in schools is that teachers generate questions to test knowledge of a topic. For students, the learning process is a memorization process, an answer-finding, and information gathering, not a question-asking process. To demonstrate knowledge, one is expected to ‘cram’ and regurgitate what is taught. But in critical thinking classes, the emphasis is on interrogation and examination, not memorisation of what is learned or taught in classrooms. Learning is a problem-creation exercise. Students are generators of questions and problems. Asking probing questions, detecting errors and mistakes, identifying faults and gaps in reasoning and presentations is a way to test knowledge and demonstrate intelligence.

So far, the programme has been well received by teachers and students. In Oyo State, the workshops have been conducted in 30 private and public schools in 16 local government areas. Over 1300 teachers and 1700 pupils have participated in the program. There are plans to extend the training and workshops to other schools in Oyo, and other states in Nigeria and beyond. School boards in Ogun and Enugu have approved the organization of the training in their states. Incidentally, school boards are unable to defray the costs.  At the moment, the CTSEF is funding the entire program. The foundation sponsors the project execution including the production of resource materials, training, and monitoring. And this situation is not sustainable. CTSEF needs funding partners and sponsors. There is a need for other agencies to join efforts with the CTSEF in the execution of this project.

To sustain the programme, governmental and non-governmental organizations need to get involved in funding this initiative. Individuals, passionate about improving the quality of education in Africa, should support this project and help foster critical thinking and question storm in African schools. Let’s walk the talk about realizing a critical thinking Africa.

  • Igwe directs the Critical Thinking Social Empowerment Foundation which works and campaigns to promote critical thinking skills in schools and the society.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Alaafin Stool: Atiba Descendants Kick, Want Selection Process Discontinued

2023 elections: NILDS, Kukar centre organise summit for presidential aspirants, CSOs, others

TUESDAY FLAT OUT: The Skeleton In Ibadan


2023 elections: NILDS, Kukar centre organise summit for presidential aspirants, CSOs, others

You might also like
Opinions

Averting an African food crisis

Opinions

Africa and responsible parenting

Opinions

Youth employment critical for Africa’s economic growth

Opinions

Acting on climate change is Africa’s opportunity

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More