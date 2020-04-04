Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first footballer to become billionaire

Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo will become the third sportsman in the world after golf star Tiger Woods and boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr to have earned $1bn during his career.

The Old Lady announced a massive pay cut to help them during a period with loss of revenue, but it won’t affect the Portuguese superstar too much.

Thanks to the brand that is CR7, he exclusively earned about €100m only in 2019, but in his career, he is expected to reach the $1bn club in 2019-20, even with the three-month pay cut at the Bianconeri.

ALSO READ: Trump fires intelligence official involved in his impeachment probe

Only Barcelona star Lionel Messi earned more than Cristiano Ronaldo last season, but the fact that the 35-year-old has almost played 18 seasons of professional football helps him become the first-ever footballer to reach $1bn during his career.

Business Insider also reports that Roger Federer will become the first billionaire in tennis this year.

Only golf and boxing champions have reached numbers that level of the active players, whilst basketball legend Michael Jordan is the third member currently in the club.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Clinical Trials For Possible COVID-19 Treatment Ongoing ― FG

The Federal Government has said that clinical trials for possible Coronavirus (COVID-19) treatment were ongoing. Dr Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health, said this on Friday in Abuja, at the Presidential Taskforce (PTF) briefing on COVID-19 in the country. Ehanire said that all efforts would not be effective if Nigerians do not… Read full story

Father, Mother, All 11 Children Catch Coronavirus In Spain

An entire Spanish family of the father, mother and eleven children have contracted coronavirus and are under strict isolation in their home, the Daily Mail of UK reported. The Cebrian Gervas family have been forced to lock themselves away in Valladolid in north-west Spain after every single one of them was diagnosed with the virus… Read full story

COVID-19: We Are Ready To Evacuate Nigerians Who Wish To Return From Abroad, Says FG

The Federal government has indicated its willingness to evacuate Nigerians abroad who wish to return home as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, disclosed this on Friday during the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 Pandemic in Abuja… Read full story

COVID-19 Lockdown: We Can’t Be Caged For Nothing, Adamawa Residents Cry Out

On the second day of the 14 days lockdown of Adamawa announced by the state government to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state, the people of the state have started to complain about the stay at home order without palliatives to ease the problems associated with it… Read full story