Members of the Olubadan Advisory Council have insisted that they would not sit for a meeting with Otun Olubadan and the former governor of the state, High Chief Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja.

This led to the indefinite postponement of the Council meeting scheduled to be held on Monday at the Alarere residence of the Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The decision by the members of the Advisory Council, who were elevated as Obas and Royal Majesties last July by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Sen. Lekan Balogun, CFR Alli Okunmade II, was taken because of the court case instituted against their elevation by the Otun Olubadan.

Related Posts No Content Available

High Chief Ladoja had challenged the elevation in court, in which the Olubadan, all of Ladoja’s colleagues that were elevated as Obas, the governor of the state, and the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General in the state were all sued in the suit still pending in court.

Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who is the Balogun of Ibadanland and the next in rank to the Olubadan, seized the floor immediately after the opening prayer was offered by the Palace Chaplain, Pastor Olusoji Adediji, and announced that all the High Chiefs that became Obas had resolved not to hold any of the Advisory Council meetings that the Otun Olubadan would attend.

He said, “We have resolved not to sit with our friend and brother, High Chief Ladoja, the Otun Olubadan, pending the conclusion of his court case. Since he has taken us to court, we have all hired lawyers and are waiting for the case to commence.

What I’m saying here today is the decision of all of us who got elevated and were served with court papers instituted by the Otun Olubadan.

“It is a settled matter in Yoruba parlance that people don’t relate as friends after court matters (a kii ti kootu de se ore).

Until the court case is decided whichever way, we have resolved not to hold any meeting with High Chief Ladoja in attendance,” Oba Olakulehin added.

Though the Olubadan made an attempt to ease the matter with an appeal that there was already a rapprochement between him and the former governor and that the meeting should go on as scheduled, others in attendance sided with Oba Olakulehin.

Ekerin Olubadan, Oba Hamidu Ajibade, disclosed that all the other members of the Council were meeting at the Balogun’s house. He emphasised that Oba Olakulehin was speaking for all of them.





High Chief Ladoja, in his brief remark, disclosed that the invitation sent to him bore the name of the Olubadan Advisory Council, a member of which he is by virtue of his position as the Otun Olubadan, noting that if the meeting had been tagged ‘Obas’ Council, he would not have bothered to attend.

He maintained that he had no personal issues with any of them but was fighting on principle. “There is no need to be personal about it; it is a matter of principle, and I have no animosity against anybody. It was widely reported when I came to Kabiyesi to offer explanations for my action, and we are still talking,” he added.

When it became glaring that the meeting, which also had in attendance Ashipa Olubadan, Ashipa Balogun, Ekarun Olubadan, Obas Biodun Kola-Daisi, Kolawole Adegbola, and Adebayo Akande, respectively, could not be held, a motion for adjournment was moved and seconded, and the meeting ended without any of the items on the agenda being discussed.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE