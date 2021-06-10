Crisis rocks Kano School of Health Technology as final year course is cancelled

THE academic progress of no fewer than 50 final year students of Kano School of Health Technology has been halted as a result of the cancellation of a final year course known as Pharmacy Technician, by the National Council of Pharmacists over an alleged violation.

The affected students who were said to have written their final examinations at the institution, were rattled with the news that the course – Pharmacy Technician, that they are currently studying, has been cancelled by the council.

It was gathered that the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria was said to have accredited the course for the institution as part of the agreement by both parties after the stipulated three years that they must return to supervise the course in order ascertain the institution’s compliance with the regulations of the council after which they will re-accredit the course for the university.

However, according to Kano School of Health Technology, part of the regulations alleged to have been violated, attracting a sanction from the council was that students who are studying the course should be taken to either Katsina or Jigawa to write their final year examinations.

Efforts by newmen to get the comments from the school’s principal, Mr Bello Dalhatu, hit the rock as he directed them to the state’s Ministry of Health, claiming he could not speak on the matter.

However, when newsmen visited the Ministry of Health, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Ibrahim Tsanyawa, was not on duty but a source who preferred anonymity disclosed that they are yet to receive the report.

Some of the students affected by the sanction of the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria, expressed disappointment at the management of the institution, accusing it of negligence in maintaining strict guidelines of the council.

The school has allegedly been accused of violating financial regulations of civil service, and alleged lack of team spirit by the management which has culminated into procedural irregularities.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.